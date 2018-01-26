Queensferry Crossing and M8 delays halting motorists

Motorists are facing delays this morning as crashes and heavy traffic impacts drivers across Scotland.

Traffic in Fife is at a standstill on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing - with queues back to junction 1.

Motorists on the M8 heading towards Edinburgh are also facing holdups this morning between junction 4 at Whitburn and junction 1 at Hermiston Gait.

There are also reports of delays on the Edinburgh City bypass westbound at Dreghorn and eastbound between Hermiston Gait and Baberton.

The A8 has been closed to eastbound traffic by police from the Woodhall roundabout to Langbank following a crash - with traffic building up in the area.

The A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge is partially closed southbound due to a broke down vehicle - with police also at the scene.

There are also reports of heavy traffic on the M90 southbound, on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing, near junction 2 - with delays up to 15 minutes expected westbound on the A720 between Straiton and Lasswade.

ScotRail is also dealing with a signal fault near Springburn which is affecting services from Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamstown and the Dumbarton to Cumbernauld line.