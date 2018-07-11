Queen to meet Donald Trump and First Lady at Windsor Castle

The Queen is to meet US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on Friday July 13, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The monarch will welcome the American leader and his wife at the dais in the quadrangle of the castle.

Donald Trump will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday. Picture: Getty/PA

A guard of honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a royal salute and the US national anthem will be played.

The Queen and Mr Trump will inspect the guard of honour before watching the military march past.

The President and First Lady will then join the Queen for tea at the castle.

Mr Trump will arrive in the UK on Thursday and will also meet with Prime Minister Theresa May.

He is expected to spend the weekend in Scotland, the birthplace of his mother and home of two Trump International golf courses.

While the exact details of the visit are not yet known, it is widely expected Mr Trump will play a round of golf at one of the two courses

Police Scotland have already said his visit will require more than 5,000 officers to police, at a cost of some £5 million - although this will be paid for by the UK Government. There was a small protest when the billionaire tycoon - who was then the Republican presidential candidate - visited his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire in June 2016. On this occasion, protest group Scotland Against Trump is organising a series of events to coincide with his visit. A rally is planned for Glasgow’s George Square on Friday evening, while on Saturday there will be a protest outside his Balmedie golf course in Aberdeenshire. A national demonstration is planned at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on the same day, along with a “Carnival of Resistance” in the Meadows area of the capital.