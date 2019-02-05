Qatar Airways to start double daily Edinburgh-Doha flights from Easter

Double daily flights between Edinburgh and Qatar will begin at Easter in a first for Scotland’s busiest airport.

Qatar Airways will introduce an extra afternoon flight in April to meet higher demand, meaning a double daily service on Mondays throughout the month.

Qatar Airways will start double daily Edinburgh-Doha flights from April. Pic: contributed

Three additional afternoon flights will be brought in during the busy summer season, once again bringing double daily services.

The flights will be operated by an Airbus A350-900.

It’s the first time a long-haul carrier has operated double daily routes to the Middle East from Edinburgh Airport, demonstrating the award-winning airline’s confidence in the busy route.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We are delighted to confirm this additional capacity with Qatar, which signals how strong this route to Doha is performing thanks to the connections the airport has and the quality of the service our passengers receive.

Qatar Airways is adding extra flights from Edinburgh to Doha in April

“It’s testament to the strong relationship we have with the airline and their confidence in the product Edinburgh and Scotland has, that they added this frequency. It’s a fantastic opportunity for both airport and airline and we’ll be working to ensure it is one we seize upon.”

Qatar Airways senior vice president for Europe, Mr Sylvain Bosc, said:“Qatar Airways is proud to be supporting the growth of our partnership with Edinburgh Airport. This great city has demonstrated itself to be an increasingly popular business and leisure destination for travellers from across the world.

“We are also seeing more passengers choosing Qatar Airways service from Edinburgh for the quality and comfort of their airport operation, and for the favourable connections that our global network of more than 160 destinations provides.”

The additional afternoon flights will mean an outbound flight at both 8:40am and 3:40pm on Mondays during April.

During the summer, three extra afternoon flights will mean double daily services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between July and October.

