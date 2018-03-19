Put isles ‘in the right place’ on Scotland’s maps, demands Shetland MSP

Shetland’s MSP is proposing new laws ensure that the islands are put “in the right place” in official maps of Scotland amid growing anger at them being featured in an enclosed box in the wrong part of the country.

Tavish Scott has tabled an amendment to the Islands Bill at Holyrood that would ensure that official publications featuring a map of the country don’t crop out Shetland’s northerly location.

Islanders feel it treats them as an afterthought, he said.

The Islands Bill focuses on provisions designed to strengthen and protect Scotland’s island communities.

Mr Scott said: “Shetlanders are rightly irked when they see Shetland placed in a box in the Moray Firth.

“I strongly believe the Scottish Government should portray the country it serves with accuracy.

“The principle is important here.”

Some Scottish Government publications have featured Shetland enclosed in a box, lying either in the Moray Firth or just off the north-east coast of the Scottish Mainland.

The Islands Bill amendments will be debated next Wednesday in Holyrood.

Mr Scott has already raised the issue with Scotland’s most senior servant Leslie Evans after a recent Scottish Government strategy on loneliness shifted Shetland’s location south.

Mr Scott added: “From now on, I want to ensure that mistake just cannot happen. Putting Shetland in its appropriate place would go some way to rectifying the perception that the islands are an afterthought. It will visually align the Government with its stated political commitment to island proofing. I therefore trust the government will accept this amendment.”