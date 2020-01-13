Pupils evacuated after fire breaks out in school toilet

Have your say

Fire crews rushed to a school in Fife after reports of flames seen coming from one of the toilets.

Three fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar this morning.

There are no reports of injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.54am on Monday, January 13 to reports of a fire within a school in Cupar, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the town’s Carslogie Road, where crews were met by a fire on the building’s ground floor.

“Crews extinguished the fire, but currently remain on the scene working to make the area safe.

“The building was evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters and there are no reported casualties."

A member of Fife Council said in a statement online that parents did not need to worry as pupils were out on their lunch break when the fire was spotted.

More as we have it.