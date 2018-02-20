‘Punch’ row SNP councillor accused of sexual harassment

FORMER Edinburgh planning chief Lewis Ritchie had two allegations of sexual harassment against him, it has emerged.

The Leith Walk member quit the SNP after being accused of punching another delegate in a taxi at the party’s annual party conference in Glasgow in October.

Now the party has confirmed there were two more accusations outstanding.

An SNP spokeswoman said: “There were three separate components of the complaint to the SNP’s Disciplinary Committee.

“One concerned an incident at SNP conference. The other two contained allegations of a sexual harassment nature. Cllr Ritchie was suspended pending a hearing, before subsequently resigning from the SNP.”

Cllr Ritchie has confirmed he will still represent the Leith Walk ward as an independent.

His decision means the SNP will no longer hold the highest number of seats in the council, instead tying with the Tories.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital