Pug Cafe pop-up set to arrive in Glasgow

A pop-up pug cafe event is coming to Glasgow - complete with a menu dedicated to dogs.

Proud pug owners and dog lovers alike are invited to spoil their canine companions with puguccinos and pupcakes for a one-off day that’s all about spoiling our four-legged friends.

Pug Cafe announced plans to launch a pop-up in Glasgow as part of a UK-wide tour, which has already stopped off in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The website reads: “We want you to come to Pug Cafe and spoil your pug to some treats, share a cappuccino and a Puguccino together and maybe even some (pup)cake. This is all about enjoying a cafe experience together and both you and your pug making some new friends.

“Don’t worry if you don’t have a pug, at Pug Cafe we welcome pug lovers to come and enjoy our events too. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet lots of pugs, make friends, and enjoy a cafe surrounded by our curly-tailed pals.”

The organisers behind the event posted the news on their Facebook page, announcing a date in Bristol as well as Glasgow, however a date and venue is still to be revealed.

Visit the Pug Cafe Facebook page for more information.