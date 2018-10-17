Pufferfish appoints tech veteran Seonaidh MacDonald

Pufferfish, an Edinburgh-based display systems specialist, has secured a high-profile board appointment following the closure of its latest fundraising drive.

Former mLED chief executive and Scottish tech scene veteran Seonaidh MacDonald has taken the role of chairman, as the company celebrates successfully closing a recent round of funding, for an undisclosed sum, led by existing investors Par Equity.

MacDonald, who spearheaded mLED’s successful trade sale to a major US tech company in 2016, comes with more than 25 years of executive management and board experience.

In addition to owning boardroom support firm EOLAS (Advisory), MacDonald has worked with international names such as IBM, AMP Inc and Babcock International Group.

He joins at a time when Pufferfish, which produces interactive spherical displays and has worked with global brands including Google, Microsoft, Shell and Twitter, is pushing to grow further and expand its international reach.

MacDonald said he was “absolutely delighted” to be joining the board of what he believes is “another Scottish success story in the making”.

He said: “Pufferfish technology really does excite me and there’s so much more to come – watch this space.”

Chief executive Angus MacFadyen added: “We are delighted that Seonaidh has joined our growing team and aside from bringing a wealth of international deal-making experience, he also brings an infectious enthusiasm.

“Already, Seonaidh and I have a good understanding of how each other works and contributes. We are looking forward to working together through this next exciting phase of the Pufferfish journey.”