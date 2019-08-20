Public’s first chance to view new Eyemouth lifeboat at annual gala day

Eyemouth Lifeboat Station is holding its annual gala day on Saturday featuring the public’s first opportunity to look round the new “RNLB Helen Hastings”.

The Shannon-class lifeboat is named in memory of Northumberland woman Helen Hastings, who left the majority of her estate to the RNLI with the request that a lifeboat be built and named after her, so crews could continue to save many more lives.

The £2.1m vessel is the first modern all-weather lifeboat to be propelled by waterjets instead of traditional propellers, making her the most agile and manoeuvrable yet.

Helen’s son David Hastings officially named the boat at a ceremony in June, six months after it arrived in Eyemouth.

The gala day takes place along Harbour Road from noon-4.30pm and all funds raised will be to help support the work of the RNLI and Eyemouth Lifeboat station.

This is the second year the event has been expanded to include vehicles of all the emergency services.

It will also feature live music all afternoon, bar and barbecue, refreshments in Splash, lifeboat souvenirs, cake and candy, and various other stalls.

Six out of every 10 lifeboat launches are only possible due to legacies to the RNLI.

The latest call to action for the Eyemouth crew was being launched by the UK Coastguard just after 10pm last Tuesday (August 13) to assist a yacht which had run aground at the harbour entrance.

The 21-metre yacht had grounded earlier in the evening and whilst waiting for the tide to fill, its position had moved to one that could potentially cause damage to its hull.

Arriving immediately on scene and just as a tow rope was being passed, the yacht floated free and was able to make its own way to safety.

Once it was established that no further assistance was required, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, around 30 minutes after the initial call.

To keep up to date with what is happening at the lifeboat station visit www.facebook.com/EyemouthLifeboat.