Protesters given go-ahead to fly “Trump baby” blimp over the Meadows

THE “Trump baby” blimp will fly above the Meadows during tomorrow’s mass demonstration against Donald Trump.

Organisers were previously refused permission by the Scottish Parliament to fly the 20ft inflatable caricature at Holyrood, where the march starts.

A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump will be flown over the Meadows this Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A council spokeswoman said official permission was not required to have the blimp at the Meadows, but organisers had approached them about it and the council and police had agreed there were no safety concerns.

Edinburgh deputy council leader Cammy Day said he understood the Civil Aviation Authority and Police Scotland had made no objections to the blimp.

And he added: “I personally will join the protest against Donald Trump as a disgusting, vile individual and know the citizens of Edinburgh will not welcome him to our capital city.”

An anti-Trump march will gather near Holyrood on Saturday before making its way towards Waterloo Place, then on to North Bridge, South Bridge, Nicolson Street, Buccleuch Place, before ending at the Meadows where music and other events will take place at an organised “carnival of resistance”.

The “Trump baby” blimp was flown above Parliament Square in London on Friday.

It prompted Mr Trump to say it made him “feel unwelcome” in the city, on his second day of a four-day UK visit.

Organisers will now transport the blimp to Scotland overnight on the sleeper train and fly it at the protest on the Meadows this Saturday.

The group’s previous attempt to have the blimp fly above the Trump Turnberry golf course as the president visits there this weekend were blocked due to airspace restrictions.

The march and event at the Meadows will cost the council around £30,000 including £17,000 for the road closures. Organisers said they have “absolutely no clue” how many people will take part in Saturday’s demonstration but it is expected to be at least 10,000.

