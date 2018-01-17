Property developers buy iconic House of Fraser Princes Street store

Property developers have snapped up one of Scotland’s most iconic department stores.

Edinburgh-based firm Parabola has snapped up the House of Fraser store on Princes Street after a fierce bidding war.

Agents handling the sale of the site, which has had a department store on it since 1894, said it had gone for a price “significantly in excess” of its £13.7 million price tag.

Parabola has bought up the House of Fraser site months after unveiling plans for a new £500 million “urban quarter” on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The capital’s biggest development for well over a decade is earmarked for a swathe of land on both sides of the tram line near the Gyle Shopping Centre. About 43 acres of undeveloped land to the south of the Edinburgh Park business park would be transformed under the firm’s plans.

The firm’s other projects include the Central Square office development in Newcastle and the mixed-use Kings Place project in London, which included a new concert hall, conference centre and waterfront restaurant.

Tony Hordon, managing director of Parabola, said: “We are delighted to have secured this iconic building which is a strategic purchase and addition to the Parabola investment portfolio.

“It provides diversification to our other Edinburgh asset, a 43 acre development site at Edinburgh Park, which is subject to a live planning application, to create a European exemplar of a new quarter of the city.

“Our current focus is on securing planning permission for Edinburgh Park’s first new buildings in a decade, which we anticipate in the first quarter of this year, with work beginning on site in the summer to meet the significant opportunities for Edinburgh.”