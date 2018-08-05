Probe into serious crimes after reinvestigation of Emma Caldwell murder

An inquiry has been launched into a number of alleged serious crimes which came to light during the reinvestigation of the murder of a woman 13 years ago.

Detectives are looking into reports of violent and sexual crimes after re-examining evidence from the original inquiry into Emma Caldwell’s death.

Ms Caldwell, 27, was working as a prostitute when her body was found in woods in Biggar, Lanarkshire, in May 2005.

The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office.

Commenting on other potential crimes uncovered as a result, Detective Chief Superintendent Lesley Boal said: “We are currently investigating a number of potential reports of criminality of a violent and sexual nature.

“These have been highlighted following the reinvestigation of the murder of Emma Caldwell.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling crime and works closely with a range of partners to reduce the risk of harm and offer support to victims, whose needs are at the forefront of our approach.

“We understand that people may be reluctant to contact the police, however all victims will be treated with the utmost respect and advocacy and support services are at hand to assist with police engagement.

“This is an ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret told the Sunday Post newspaper she hoped the move would deliver justice for others.

“Above all, I would like to see justice for Emma but I would be happy if the inquiry into her death might also give justice to other women and other victims,” she said.

“After all these years, that would be a good thing.”