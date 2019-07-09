Probe into fire at Bellshill sports centre

Police and fire chiefs have launched an investigation into an act of wilful fireraising under cover of darkness at the Sir Matt Busby Sports Centre.

Firefighters rushed to Main Street at 2.25am last Thursday (July 4) amidst reports that there was a blaze inside the building.

The fire itself was centred around the centre’s swimming pool.

Nobody was in the facility at the time but the area had to be temporarily closed as the extent of the damage was assessed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised two appliances where crews extinguished two fires.

“Firefighters left after ensuring the area was made safe.

“A joint investigation is underway with Police Scotland to establish the cause of the fires.”

Meanwhile, Detective Constable Jacqueline McCann said: “This sports facility is very popular with the local community and with it being the school holidays it will be even busier. I would like to ask people living near the centre to think back and consider if they saw or heard anything which seemed odd or suspicious.

“On this occasion the sports centre’s doors are still open for the community’s use and we want to make sure it stays that way.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Wishaw Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0331 of July 4 2019.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.