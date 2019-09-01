Pro-EU campaigners to stage a protest march in Edinburgh later this month

Have your say

The event will take place on Saturday, September 21 at 2pm.

March to Remain in the EU will argue "We did not vote for this" as protesters take a stance against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans.

The protest will start on West Parliament Square and end at Holyrood, aiming to highlight that Scotland voted 62 per cent for remain in the 2016 referendum and against leaving the EU under current circumstances on October 31.

READ MORE: Hopes of a ‘Scottish DUP’ at Westminster faded as Ruth Davidson stayed away from formal meetings

Speakers at the event will include Joanna Cherry QC MP, Ian Murray MP and Dr Kirsty Hughes, director for the Scottish Centre on European Relations.

The organisation recently hosted another protest against Mr Johnson's prorogation of Parliament as part of a UK-wide movement, known as Stop the Coup.

READ MORE: Fears grow for Scottish woman missing in the Highlands since Saturday morning

Arguing that Scotland's voices continue to be ignored, the group demands that MPs revoke Article 50 to 'prevent a no deal Brexit, to preserve peace in Europe and to ensure shared action to prevent climate change'.

More information on the protest can be found HERE.