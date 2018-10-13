Princess Eugenie shares a shy kiss at end of star-studded wedding

Royal bride Princess Eugenie shared two shy kisses with her new husband Jack Brooksbank as they celebrated after their lavish royal wedding ceremony.

On the West Steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, newlyweds Eugenie and Jack tentatively performed the kisses for the cameras yesterday before waving at onlookers.

The Queen’s 28-year-old granddaughter, who is ninth in line to the throne, and tequila brand ambassador Jack said their vows in front of a congregation of 800 people.

A further 1,200 people chosen by ballot followed proceedings from the grounds.

The Duke of York had earlier declared his daughter’s wedding had more guests than Harry and Meghan’s – because she had so many friends.

Security was estimated to have cost taxpayers £2 million.

Watching in the historic 15th-century chapel of the castle were the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and more than 40 members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But the Duchess of Cornwall missed the service after choosing to attend engagements in Scotland, including a display of Highland dancing near the royal family’s Balmoral home.

Celebrities included Hollywood actresses Liv Tyler and Demi Moore, supermodel Kate Moss, and pop star Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. Blustery conditions led to some guests losing their hats as they arrived.

Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara loaned to her by the Queen. Bridesmaid Princess Charlotte took a tumble as she arrived before the ceremony.

Eugenie and Jack left the chapel in the covered horse-drawn Scottish State Coach for their short carriage ride to the evening reception at the York family home Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park

Mother of the bride Sarah, Duchess of York was seated in the row in front of her former father-in-law the Duke of Edinburgh. It is the first time the pair are believed to have been pictured together for 26 years after Sarah was outcast from the royals following the famous “toe-sucking scandal”.