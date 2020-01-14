Princess Anne receives honorary degree from sister-in-law Camilla at Scottish university

The Princess Royal has received an honorary degree for a lifetime of charity work - from her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla, chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, joked there would be "no talk of rivalry" as she presented the honour to Anne, who is chancellor of the University of Edinburgh.

The Duchess of Rothesay, presents an honorary degree to her sister-in-law the Princess Royal at the University of Aberdeen. Picture: Andrew Milligan / PA Wire

Anne, who is involved with 300 charities in the UK and overseas, including serving as patron of Save the Children, received a Doctor of Laws in a ceremony at the university's Elphinstone Hall on Tuesday.

Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, said she was not sure if there was "a collective noun for chancellors" before telling guests: "Ladies and gentlemen, we shall have no talk of rivalry today.

"But I might just casually observe that, while we are to celebrate our 525th birthday next month, the University of Edinburgh is comparatively youthful - a mere 437-years-old."

The Princess Royal said it was a "real honour" to be recognised by the university.