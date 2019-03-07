Princes Street shops in Edinburgh evacuated after ‘suspicious package’

Have your say

Five Princes Street shops have been evacuated.

Police Scotland are in attendance and a cordon is in place.



The stores closed are: Three, Carphone Warehouse, Halifax, Waterstone’s and Sports Direct.

Police Scotland said a ‘suspicious package’ had been found in the Halifax.

In a statement the force said: “We received a report of a suspicious package having been received at a business premises on Princes Street at around 12.30pm today.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution and officers are in attendance to progress inquiries.



We will provide further updates in due course.”

Tram services in the city centre have been affected and Princes Street is closed to traffic in both directions.

Edinburgh Trams tweeted: “Due to a police emergency trams will be running between West End and Edinburgh Airport.”

Eye-witness, crime writer Neil Broadfoot, said: “We were sitting in Waterstone’s having a coffee. We got wind there was something going on. People started moving, staff came up and said they had been told by police they had to evacuate the building.



“We were shepherded outside. There was no sense of panic, we saw the police tape going up and heard the sirens and then the first van arrived.

“That’s all we have been told but given what happened yesterday in London and Glasgow people were obviously concerned.”

