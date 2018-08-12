Princes Street Gardens barriers blocking views to be removed

Have your say

Council chiefs have bowed to demands to remove huge barriers blocking views of Edinburgh Castle from Princes Street during the festivals.

They were erected to ensure passers-by could not see into concerts being staged by acts like Sir Tom Jones, Bastille, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Paloma Faith and Kasabian.

But the move quickly provoked a storm of criticism for ruining the view.

Council leader Adam McVey has intervened after heritage campaigners and politicians demanded the removal of the barriers and expressed concerns about future use of the gardens once a new concert arena is created.

MSP Andy Wightman said: “Princes Street Gardens are common land.

“Time to change the law and give citizens greater democratic control.”

Mr McVey tweeted yesterday: “This is public space and these are public views.

“Ticketed events cannot put up barriers which are to the detriment of the city.

“I’ve asked officers to remove ASAP and for a guarantee that these won’t be erected for any future events.”