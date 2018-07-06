Prince William in awe of ‘impressive’ Queensferry Crossing

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the “impressive” Queensferry Crossing after presenting a medal to the famed engineer behind the bridge.

David Climie, inset, was one of three pioneers given a royal medal at the Royal Society of Edinburgh yesterday as William began a day of engagements in the city.

The duke was formally admitted as an honorary fellow of the educational charity before handing out awards to Mr Climie, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Professor Richard Henderson, and composer and conductor Dr Thea Musgrave.

Mr Climie, who oversaw the seven-year Queensferry Crossing construction project, was described as “one of the world’s greatest bridge builders” as he received his medal.

Later the duke told him the £1.35 billion bridge spanning the Firth of Forth was “very impressive”.

Mr Climie said: “I was honoured to meet him. He mentioned he had seen the bridge as he flew into Edinburgh Airport today.

“He was impressed with the way the third crossing really complemented the two that are already there.”

Prof Henderson works in the field of electron microscopy. Dr Musgrave is rated as one of the most successful and influential Scottish composers of her time.