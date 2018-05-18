Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feeling ‘great’ ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making final wedding preparations on their last day before becoming husband and wife.

A tight-lipped Prince Harry gave little away as he greeted well-wishers in Windsor on the eve of his marriage to Meghan Markle – however he assured crowds he felt “great”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for their big day. Picture: Getty

The prince greeted crowds on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle with the Duke of Cambridge, just a short distance from St George’s Chapel where he will tie the knot with the American star.

And the bride-to-be said she was feeling “wonderful” as she arrived with her mother Doria Ragland at the luxury Cliveden House Hotel after meeting the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh for afternoon tea.

READ MORE: East Lothian village called ‘Markle’ prepares to celebrate Royal wedding

Royal wedding well-wishers erupted in applause and cheers when the brothers emerged through the gates of the castle yesterday evening.

Harry was dressed in navy trousers and a grey jacket and was sporting a beard when he appeared for the impromptu walkabout.

The surprise outing by the brothers echoed the eve of William’s own wedding in 2011 when the pair greeted royal fans with an appearance on The Mall in central London.

Harry shook hands with dozens of well-wishers who shouted “good luck” to the groom.

There was a heavy security presence as the pair met outside with members of the public, with some shouting out questions.

Harry was asked twice in quick succession if he was nervous, but did not answer. Shortly afterwards, when asked how he was feeling, he said: “Great, thanks. How are you feeling?”

Meghan O’Shea, aged seven, from Holyport in Berkshire, was among those who chatted with Harry.

The prince noted the “H” in the little girl’s name – like his soon-to-be wife Meghan – and she said he remarked: “Is that like the one I’m going to marry?

“There’s not very many Meghans with a ‘H’ around.”

Little Meghan said of her namesake: “I think she’s very nice.”

It was announced earlier yesterday that the Prince of Wales is to step in for the father of the bride and walk Meghan down the aisle.

Kensington Palace said that Charles would give his soon-to-be daughter-in-law away when she marries Prince Harry today in the historic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The palace said the American former actress had asked her future father-in-law to accompany her as she makes her way to the altar.

In statement, Kensington Palace said: “Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.

“The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle was forced to pull out of performing the fatherly duty after undergoing heart surgery in a dramatic upset just two days before the wedding.