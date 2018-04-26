President of Malawi addresses MSPs at Holyrood

The President of the African nation of Malawi has addressed MSPs at Holyrood.

His Excellency Professor Peter Mutharika spoke in the Scottish Parliament’s chamber after First Minister’s Questions had concluded.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the address was a symbol of the “deep and long-standing” friendship between the two nations.

Representatives from organisations working in Malawi were in the public gallery for the event - the fourth time a president from the country has addressed MSPs.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Macintosh said: “It will be a great honour for me to welcome President Mutharika to Holyrood, and to introduce him to Members here.

“The guests coming to Parliament to hear the president reflect the breadth of this friendship and cooperation between the two countries. In addition to members of the Consular Corps, the Parliament’s public gallery will be filled with charity workers and church leaders.”

He added: “While Scotland and Malawi have ties which stretch back more than 150 years, this visit will also look to the future and the many ways in which we can work together in the coming years.”