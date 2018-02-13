Pregnant couple subjected to terrifying knifepoint robbery in Edinburgh

A pregnant couple were subjected to a horrifying robbery in Edinburgh when two men armed with knives broke into their home.

The incident happened around 9:30pm last night at an address in Milligan Drive, Niddrie.

A 39-year-old man and 29-year-old pregnant woman were within their home when two men entered the property armed with knives.

The males then stole various items of property including jewellery, electronic equipment and cash before making off in a small silver hatchback car, believed to have been a Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident is believed to be linked to another theft at Dolphin Road, Currie committed in the early hours of Sunday morning, in which a woman was assaulted and robbed in her own home.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects and anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.

The first male is described as white, around 6ft tall with a pale complexion, light green eyes, a diagonal cut down the right side of his nose and wearing a black baseball cap, aqua/emerald green long-sleeved top, black gillet with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms, black and grey trainers with no socks, black gloves and a black garment over the lower half of his face. He also had a scab on the inside right ankle bone and spoke with a Scottish accent.

The second male is described as white, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall with a stocky build and wearing a light cream or grey hooded top with the hood up pulled tight to the face, dark, khaki green tracksuit bottoms or cargo trousers, a dark grey baseball cap with a rounded peak, a dark garment over his face and gloves. He spoke with an English accent, possibly from the London area.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant from Corstorphine CID said: “The victims were left extremely shaken by this terrifying ordeal, though, thankfully, neither were injured.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are looking to establish if this robbery is linked to the incident in Dolphin Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The female victim is heavily pregnant and has been robbed in her own home by two males armed with weapons. Yet, despite the distressing nature of this incident, the man and woman have provided detailed descriptions of the suspects and I would appeal to the public to consider these descriptions and contact us immediately if you know who either of these men are.

“Also if you witnessed any suspicious activity around Milligan Drive on Monday evening, or have any other information relevant to our investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 4200 of the 12th February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.