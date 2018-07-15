Prank poster telling Trump to ‘f*** off’ in Edinburgh goes viral

A prank sign “spotted” in the Capital telling Donald Trump to “f*** off” has gone viral after an Edinburgh festivals boss posted a photograph of it on social media.

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director of Edinburgh International Festival, took to Twitter to share the image of the poster.

US President Donald Trump on his golf course at the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The banner, which appeared to be hanging outside Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, was promoting the August event with a few extra lines added addressing the US president as he spent the weekend in Turnberry during his UK visit.

The poster read: “Welcome all, apart from you, Trump, you can f*** off”.

READ MORE: In pictures: How Edinburgh protested Trump

While Fergus later admitted the banner was photoshopped, his tweeted attracted attention from around the globe, racking up over 2000 retweets and 9000 likes.

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director of Edinburgh International Festival, took to Twitter to share the image the banner. Picture: Twitter

One social media user said: “Scotland is awesome.”

Another added: “Woooow! Very cool!!! Edinburgh is awesome!”

However, some people weren’t as impressed with the prank. Dean Heeley wrote: “The use of such bad language should not be used so publicly and sets a poor example to young children. People need to grow up.”

Stunned at the reaction to his tweet, Fergus posted: “Yikes! I thought it was clear this was just someone messing about on photoshop. That escalated quickly...”

The prank comes as thousands of anti-Trump campaigners took to the streets of Edinburgh yesterday for a national demonstration against the US president’s visit and his policies.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon ‘tickled’ by claims Donald Trump ‘hates her’

Many carried placards with messages including “Dump Trump”, “Love Trumps Hate”, while others carried signs with messages for the American leader, including “Tweet off Twitter twit” and “Bolt ya rocket”.

The US president has spent the last two nights at his Turnberry golf resort after meeting Theresa May and the Queen in a whirlwind visit to the UK.

Mr Trump and wife Melania are due to fly out of Glasgow Prestwick Airport on Sunday headed for Finland where he will meet the Russian leader for talks on Monday.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital