Power cut hits several Edinburgh homes and businesses including the Usher Hall

Homes and businesses in Edinburgh’s west end - including the Usher Hall - have been hit by a power cut today.
A Scottish power spokeswoman said the power went out at about 10am this morning and that engineers are on site to rectify the issue “as quickly as possible.”
READ MORE: Two-vehicle collision in Edinburgh’s West End
A recent tweet by the power company also said that the EH1, EH2 and EH3 postcode areas of the city have been affected.
The company’s spokeswoman said: “We are working to resolve a fault in the west end of Edinburgh and have teams on the ground currently who are in contact with the businesses and residents affected.”
A tweet by Usher Hall just before noon said: “There is a power cut in parts of EH1. After an assessment, engineers have reported complications on-site. As a result, the box office will be closed today. However, online sales are not affected. We apologise for any inconvenience this unscheduled closure may cause.”
To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.
Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.