Power cut hits several Edinburgh homes and businesses including the Usher Hall

Homes and businesses in Edinburgh’s west end - including the Usher Hall - have been hit by a power cut today.

A Scottish power spokeswoman said the power went out at about 10am this morning and that engineers are on site to rectify the issue “as quickly as possible.”

The Usher Hall has been affected by the power outage. Pic: anastas_styles/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Two-vehicle collision in Edinburgh’s West End

A recent tweet by the power company also said that the EH1, EH2 and EH3 postcode areas of the city have been affected.

The company’s spokeswoman said: “We are working to resolve a fault in the west end of Edinburgh and have teams on the ground currently who are in contact with the businesses and residents affected.”

A tweet by Usher Hall just before noon said: “There is a power cut in parts of EH1. After an assessment, engineers have reported complications on-site. As a result, the box office will be closed today. However, online sales are not affected. We apologise for any inconvenience this unscheduled closure may cause.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.