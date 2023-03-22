Several people are being treated in hospital with serious injuries after a ship partially toppled over in Leith on Wednesday in what has been described as “terrifying” for those on board.

A total of 35 people were hurt in the incident involving research ship Petrel at the Imperial Dock in the Port of Leith.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was making enquiries into the incident.

Eight of the injured were still in hospital in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening but NHS Lothian would only say “several” were seriously hurt and it was unable to state their condition.

A total of 21 people had been taken by ambulance to hospitals in Edinburgh and Fife, with a further two making their own way to hospital and a further 12 being treated and discharged at the scene.

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

Emergency services sent more than 30 vehicles to the dry dock at the Edinburgh waterfront area after the vessel tilted over on a 45-degree angle, having been dislodged from its holding.

Twenty-five people were injured when a ship tipped over in a dry dock in Leith on Wednesday morning, the Scottish Ambulance Service said.

Petrel was bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen but is believed to have been moored since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The incident put significant pressure on health services in Edinburgh, with some hospital patients being discharged early and some operations and appointments cancelled.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.29am to attend an incident in Leith. We dispatched 12 ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and three patient transport vehicles.

The vessel tilted at a 45-degree angle at Leith dock. Picture: @tomafc83 on Twitter

"We transported 21 patients to hospital – 15 to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE), four to Western General Hospital [in Edinburgh] and two to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A further 12 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

NHS Lothian said two people had also self presented at RIE.

Its spokesperson said: “Of the 17 people treated at RIE, nine have been discharged and eight are still in hospital, some with serious injuries. The four patients at the Western General are awaiting discharge.

NHS Lothian chief officer of acute services said: "Our staff are working tirelessly to ensure patients get the best care and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.

Research vessel Petrel leaning in a dry dock in Leith on Wednesday. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“Accident and emergency (A&E) at the RIE is the busiest in Scotland and 80 patients were already waiting for, or receiving, treatment in A&E prior to this incident.

“We worked quickly to create additional capacity across our hospitals, with support from partners and other sites.

“This included working with our health and social care partnerships to discharge those who could leave hospital to maximise capacity across the system.

“Unfortunately, we did have to cancel outpatient appointments, endoscopies and planned surgeries at the RIE to enable staff from other areas to support their A&E colleagues and to free-up our surgical staff for emergencies.

“Our staff remain very busy and we continue to urge people not to attend A&E unless it's an emergency.”

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith around 8:35am on Wednesday.

Research vessel Petrel leaning on its side in the dry dock. Picture: @Tomafc83 on Twitter

Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.29am to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.43am to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources. Crews currently remain in attendance."

The coastguard also sent teams to the scene. A spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial dry dock.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.”

A spokesperson for Forth Ports, which owns the Port of Leith, said: “We are aware of the incident at the facility of our tenant, Dales Marine Services, at the Port of Leith.

"We are providing Dales with any support we can today. We cannot comment any further as the incident response is being led by the emergency services.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident.”

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at our Leith dry dock facility at the Port of Leith.

"We are liaising with the emergency services in dealing with the ongoing incident and cannot comment any further.

"Dales Marine’s priority is to ensure those involved and their families are supported.”

Scottish Greens Lothian MSP Lorna Slater said: “Images of such a large ship in dry dock leaning at 45 degree angle are very concerning.

“My thoughts are with [the injured] and others impacted by what must have been a terrifying experience.

“Our thanks go to the emergency services and other agencies who are working to deal with this and to assess the situation."

Emergency services at the scene in Leith. Picture: @tomafc83 on Twitter

Research vessel Petrel in Imperial Dock in Leith on Wednesday. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images