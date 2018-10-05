Popular perfumery launches first ever men’s collection

The men’s range, titled Huntsman, will be available to buy from this month in the Glasgow and Edinburgh boutiques.

Consisting of four scents, the new range is a collaboration between Jo Malone London and Huntsman Savile Row, the name of which is spelled out in the complete set of bottles.

The range is availble online and in Scottish boutiques from this month.

Scents, which are all colognes, include: Amber and Patchouli, Assam and Grapefruit, Birch and Black Pepper and the delicious Whisky and Cedarwood.

The bottles are classic Jo Malone but with a twist – gold typography and a matte burgundy cap.

The new collection will be available online and in select Jo Malone London Boutiques, including Scottish stores, and Huntsman, Savile Row from October 2018, with each 100ml Cologne retailing at £120.