Pop-up plays to be staged on CalMac ferries for celebration of Scotland's coasts and waters

Pop-up theatre will be performed on CalMac ferries as part of the first ever nationwide celebration of Scotland's coastline and waters.

The National Theatre of Scotland will be staging shows on three routes next spring as part of VisitScotland's £1.14 million campaign.

Music, song and the Gaelic language will also feature in the "pop-up gig theatre" production Ferry Tales, which will be inspired by real-life stories drawn from coastal communities which rely on the CalMac network.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival will also be creating an outdoor cinema on the banks of the Forth during next year's event as part of the Coasts and Waters 2020 campaign, which was launched by VisitScotland at its annual "Expo" event in Glasgow today.A programme of classic films celebrating Scotland's coasts and waterways will be staged in a mystery beach location yet to be confirmed during next year's film festival in June.

Other special events include a spectacular week-long regatta of historic yachts built at William Fife's famous yard on the Clyde, with many returning froim the Mediterranean to visit classic Scottish holiday destinations like Dunoon, Rothesay and Largs over the course of a week in June.

Other special events which have been allocated a share of a £600,000 funding pot will include a festival aiming to establish Aberdeen as one of Europe's best dolphin-watching destinations and a new "River of Light" event which will create a mass illuminated flotilla for Scotland's annual boat show at Inverkip, in Inverclyde, in October.

Two "Mermaidens" joined forces with eight-year-old Jacob Cunningham to launch VisitScotland's Coasts and Waters 2020 campaign in Glasgow today.

Jackie Wylie, artistic director at the National Theatre of Scotland, said: "Thousands of Scots and visitors make ferry crossings every year and we are excited about the opportunity, with the support of Caledonian MacBrayne and their ships, to create Ferry Tales, a theatrical project which explores the personal stories behind these journeys.

"The community, informality and sociability of the CalMac ferry journey, in terms of the potential audience experience, lends itself beautifully to this style of pop up gig theatre."

Mark Adams, artistic director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, said: "Audiences will get to dip their toes into a selection of classic Scottish films, and we'll take people behind the cinema screen with amazing Q&As with filmmakers and location managers sharing their stories of filming on Scotland’s lochs, seas and waterways.

"We'll also have exciting events to inspire young filmmakers and established industry professionals."

Dozens of new and established events will receive funding for next year's programme, which follows previous celebrations of Scottish architecture and design, history and heritage, food and drink, the creative industries, and young people.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: "From fishing and textiles, to whisky and wave power, Scotland’s waters have shaped our history and influenced our culture, our stories and our way of life.

“Our coasts and waters are host to an amazing array of riches and are greatly valued and cherished by visitors and locals alike, so it’s fitting that we have a full-year placing them in the spotlight.

"Scotland’s distinctive scenery, landscape and our unique history and culture continue to remain the key motivations that drive visits to the country, so the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 presents a fantastic opportunity to play to our strengths.”