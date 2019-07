A Polmont road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

The A801 between Lathallan Interchange and Bowhouse Roundabout was shut in both directions by police around 3.45pm.

Emergency services raced to the scene on the A801. Pictures: Michael Gillen

Police posted a tweet which described the collision as “serious”.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured during the incident.

Emergency services, including at least seven fire engines and two ambulances, raced to the scene. Scotland’s Charity Ambulance was seen flying overhead but didn’t land.