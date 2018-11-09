Poll: should LGBTI education be embedded in Scottish school curriculum?

Scottish primary and secondary pupils are to become the first in the world to be taught in a schools’ system that has LGBTI education embedded in the curriculum.

The move was warmly welcomed by politicians and gay rights campaigners, but there was concern from religious groups that families who were not committed to “radical LGBT politics” would feel isolated.

Do you think LGBTI education should be embedded in the curriculum in Scottish schools?

