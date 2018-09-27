Poll: Is the SPFL right to host Betfred Cup semi-finals in one day?

Controversy and Scottish football tend to go hand-in-hand, and so it has proved yet again after the SPFL announced that both Betfred Cup semi-final matches will take place on the same day next month.

Celtic are due to play Hearts, with Rangers facing Aberdeen.

After a fixtures headache resulting from Rangers and Celtic’s continued participation in the Europa League, SPFL chiefs were forced to come up with a solution to the scheduled semi-finals, which in normal circumstances would have been held on consecutive days, Saturday October 27 and Sunday October 28.

READ MORE: Hampden to host both semi-final matches

With both the Old Firm sides in European action on the preceding Thursday, it was assumed that one of the semi-finals would have to be hosted at Murrayfield.

However, SPFL boss Neil Doncaster announced a left-field resolution to the issue earlier today, revealing that both matches would take place at Hampden on Sunday October 28.

The match between Aberdeen and Rangers will now take place at 12pm, with the Celtic and Hearts tie to be played at Hampden on the same day at the bizarre time of 7.45pm.

Bafflement and outrage from fans online was immediate, but we want to know what you think.

Vote in our poll to let us know.