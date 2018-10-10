Poll: 62% think Tories haven’t considered Scotland in Brexit talks

A majority of Scots voters believe that the UK Government has failed to adequately consider the views of Scotland in relation to Brexit, a new poll has found.

The SNP-commissioned survey by Survation showed that just 27 per cent of those questioned agreed that the Conservatives had given ‘an appropriate amount of consideration’ to the views of people in Scotland.

62 per cent believed that Theresa May’s party hadn’t given the appropriate amount of consideration to the views of Scottish voters.

There was a significant variation by party support, with 69 per cent of Conservative voters believing Scotland had been adequately considered, with just 4 per cent of SNP voters agreeing with the statement.

60 per cent of voters in the poll, which comes on the heels of the SNP conference, support Nicola Sturgeon’s proposal to extend Brexit negotiations with the EU in order to avoid a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

27 per cent of those polled were opposed to the delay to the negotiations, which are due to end in November.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said: “Scottish voters from every political party support the SNP’s call to extend the negotiating period with the EU as Theresa May’s disastrous handling of Brexit negotiations goes from bad to worse.

“A ‘No deal’ or ‘no detail‘ Brexit simply isn’t acceptable to Scotland, where we voted decisively to remain in the EU - a position that has been completely ignored and disrespected by Westminster at every turn.

“The SNP has argued from day one for a compromise that, after Brexit, the UK should remain in the single market and customs union – which is around eight times bigger than the UK market alone – to protect Scottish jobs and household incomes, and it’s becoming clearer by the day that Theresa May’s extreme approach to Brexit needs to change.”