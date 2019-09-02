'You lost': Piers Morgan clashes with Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was accused of being "unable to accept defeat" in a heated exchange with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan over a no-deal Brexit.

Appearing on the ITV morning show, the First Minister was asked why any voter would ever choose to vote in a referendum again, if the result of the 2016 Brexit vote could be overturned by Parliament.

Speaking live from Bute House, Ms Sturgeon replied that if the UK did not leave the EU "then the result of the referendum in Brexit in Scotland, will be honoured not ignored."

She added: "I keep having to remind you that 62 per cent of people in Scotland didn't vote to leave, they voted to remain."

Attempting to shout over her, Mr Morgan said "It doesn't matter - you were part of the UK, it doesn't matter, you keep saying something irrelevant."

Ms Sturgeon retorted: "It's not a part strong case for staying in the union to say the views of Scotland simply don't matter and we have to go along with whatever is imposed on us."

Mr Morgan, again speaking over Ms Sturgeon said Scottish views did matter "but you lost - you lost Nicola Sturgeon and you won't accept defeat".

But the First Minister replied: "I didn't lose - we won the EU referendum in Scotland, we voted to remain."

READ MORE: ‘UK Government's subverting' of democracy will end up in courts’

Ms Sturgeon had earlier told the GMB hosts that she supported moves by opposition MPs to block the government's no-deal plans, as she didn't "want to see my country, I don't want to see the UK crashing out the EU without a deal."

She added: "I'm not prepared to ignore, as someone with responsibility for a country, I'm not prepared to ignore all the warnings I'm getting about the implications of that. I'm chairing - every week right now - no-deal planning meetings to look at how we deal with the implications of that, and it's crazy that we would be contemplating allowing it to happen."