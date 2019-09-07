Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd resigns from Boris Johnson's Cabinet over Brexit

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned from both the Cabinet of Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party, claiming that she saw no evidence the Prime Minister wants a Brexit deal with the EU.

Ms Rudd, who previously served as Home Secretary under Theresa May before resigning over the Windrush scandal, told the Sunday Times that she did not believe Boris Johnson was sincere in claiming he was pursuing a post-Brexit deal with Brussels.

She told the paper she will stand as an 'independent Conservative' in her marginal seat of Hastings and Rye, where she has a majority of just 346.

She added that the removal of the Tory whip from 21 MPs - including former Chancellors Philip Hammond and Kenneth Clarke - for rebelling on a key Brexit vote last week as 'an assault on decency and democracy'.

The former Energy Minister had come under scrutiny for previous comments she made over the prorogation of Parliament, describing it as 'ridiculous' and an action worthy of 'Stuart Kings' earlier this year.

Mr Johnson's Government announced last month that it would suspend parliament, sparking outcry from political opponents.

Ms Rudd has previously hinted at support for a second referendum and warned that a no-deal Brexit could cause damage to the UK economy.

However she reversed that position in July saying that she accepted that Mr Johnson and leadership rival Jeremy Hunt wanted no-deal as 'part of the armoury' in negotiations.