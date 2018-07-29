Wings Over Scotland YouTube channel shut down in ‘BBC copyright row’

Two YouTube channels featuring pro-independence content have been disabled reportedly due to copyright strikes from the BBC.

The channels have allegedly been suspended with no warning.

Stuart Campbell, who runs the Wings over Scotland website, commented on the suspension: “What appears to have happened is that the BBC has gone on a crusade against pro-independence sites, suddenly launching mass takedown demands.



“Our videos are all in full compliance with fair-use laws. You are absolutely allowed to record and reproduce clips for news-reporting and discussion purposes.

“So we, and you, can only speculate as to why the BBC wants to close down pro-independence sites hosting clips of Unionist politicians – and the BBC itself – saying incriminating or embarrassing things.”

The infringement message on Wings Over Scotland's Youtube page.

Mr Campbell pointed out that political parties like the Scottish Conservative were able to host BBC copyrighted, watermarked footage on their YouTube channel.

Another independence blogger, Peter Curran, reported that his videos had been removed as a result of BBC takedown requests.

In response to these takedowns, Peter Curran tweeted: “The #BBC has now ended my YouTube channel - or any YouTube channel by me (YT has also blocked my #MoriduraAlt channel, which has no political clips). This is UK’s public broadcaster, in the name of profit (ostensibly), claiming copyright on news and the words of politicians.

“I await some indication of support from SNP MPs and #SPS over the BBC shutting down my YouTube channel by a sudden rash of copyright strikes. Many of them regularly used it over its 9-year life: some have gained a useful additional and extended life of clips from it.

He added: “I’m in Catch 22 over BBC copyright strikes on my YT channel. Since I can’t access my channel, I can’t verify or dispute the accuracy of the alleged breaches. To my knowledge and belief, I acted within the rules on all notifications from Google, never monetized, disabled embedding.”

The Scotsman have approached the BBC for comment.