Will Scotland get a second independence referendum? What Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson and the polls have said about Indyref2

After winning 48 of 59 Scottish constituencies at the UK General Election the SNP are pushing for an independence referendum in 2020 - here's a simple roundup on what Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson and legal experts have said on the matter

First things first, why has there been a resurgence in the independence movement?

Nicola Sturgeon has already outlined her plan for a 2020 independence referendum (Getty Images)

The 2014 independence referendum saw 55% of voters choose against separating from the rest of the United Kingdom, but since then the UK has voted to leave the European Union, a stance strongly opposed by a 62% majority of Scots.

The SNP have claimed that this would see Scotland dragged out of the EU against their own will and that this would justify a second referendum in five years.

The recent victory at the 2019 General Election has been seen as a green light by the Scottish people to push forward with a new independence vote.

What action have the SNP taken so far?

Nicola Sturgeon has wasted no time in setting the wheels in motion for indyref2.

The First Minister has already announced her intention to demand a Section 30 - the time-limited transfer of powers to hold a referendum next year.

On December 19 the leader also announced her intention to demand the alteration of the Scotland Act so that the Scottish Parliament would no longer need to seek Westminster permission to hold a vote.

Following the release a 38-page document entitled "Scotland's Right to Choose" Nicola Sturgeon revealed that she was "open to negotiation" on the topic, and hoped that she would be able to discuss the topic an a considered and reasonable manner with Boris Johnson in the new year.

"The alternative is a future that we have rejected being imposed upon us. Scotland made it very clear last week it does not want a Tory government led by Boris Johnson taking us out of the European Union.

But what has Boris Johnson already said on the issue?

Boris Johnson has been unwavering in his dismissal of any imminent potential independence referendum.

Despite being warned by Sturgeon that "Scotland can't be held against it's own will", the newly elected Prime Minister has said that he will not allow a second independence referendum under any circumstances while he is Number 10 Downing Street's resident.

Since his election Johnson has softened in his rhetoric, however, stating to the Commons: "It's my belief most honourable members in this House believe we should resist the calls of those who would break up the United Kingdom.

"And as the Parliament of the United Kingdom, we should politely and respectfully defend that partnership and that union.

What next for the independence movement if Johnson says no?

Sturgeon has refused to rule out taking the Prime Minister to court if a new independence referendum is rejected, insisting that "all options" were still on the table.

The SNP leader has ruled out a Catalonia-inspired unauthorised vote, insisting that such votes don't lead to independence.

In all likelihood that leader will instead target a major victory at the Scottish elections in 2021 and serve up yet another mandate for Scottish independence to Westminster

What do the polls say?

If Scotland was granted a second referendum how would Scotland vote?

Recent polls suggest that the Yes movement is eating into the No campaign's lead. A Survation poll commissioned by the Courier released on December 12 showed a wafer thin 1-point lead for the no camp, down ten points on the last Survation poll.

A December poll by Panelbase showed the lead at 6% while a November poll by Ipsos Mori had the movements tied.