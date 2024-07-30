The High Court has ruled the decision to ban prescriptions of puberty blockers was lawful

Campaigners opposed to a ban on puberty blockers have claimed a High Court ruling has put children in Scotland at “serious risk of harm”.

Mrs Justice Lang ruled on Monday the ban introduced by the Conservative government with emergency legislation was lawful. UK health secretary Wes Streeting said he welcomed the court’s ruling, claiming children’s healthcare must be “evidence-led”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, campaigners north of the Border have claimed the court ruling would lead to an increase in child suicide.

Former health secretary Victoria Atkins used emergency powers to stop the drugs being prescribed to under-18s, in one of the final pieces of legislation passed by the previous Conservative government - a move carried out on the back of the Cass Review findings. Scotland subsequently introduced a pause on the prescription of puberty blockers in April.

Campaign group TransActual took legal action against the decision at a UK level, saying Ms Atkins failed to consult patient groups and misused the emergency process.

But Justice Lang dismissed the challenges, saying the the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Department of Health in Northern Ireland “were entitled to rely upon the precautionary principle when making their judgments” with a “rational and balanced approach to the assessment of risk in this context, where there remains scientific uncertainty”.

However, one Scottish campaigner warned the decision could have serious side effects.

Sophie Molly is a trans woman who has a petition going through Holyrood calling on the Scottish Government to reverse the ban north of the Border.

She said: “I feel today’s High Court verdict will put children at serious risk of harm. This will lead to an increase in child and adolescent suicide.”

She said the decision to pause the prescriptions in Scotland was “deeply discriminatory” and “goes against the inclusive values of the NHS”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of trans children will suffer as a result of a knee-jerk reaction to pause puberty blockers,” she said. “Unfortunately I was never fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to have them. I was born during section 28, which effectively made it impossible for anyone to come out as gay or trans.

“It was never presented to me, but I would have taken them in a heartbeat to have avoided the torture of male puberty. It was horrendous.”

The 37-year-old has since been prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to undergo female puberty and said the differences had been “night and day”.

She described the ban on puberty blockers as a decision “driven by party politics”, and criticised Mr Streeting’s decision not to overturn the decision of his predecessor.

“When he was trying to get votes during the election, he said Labour would be on the side of trans people,” she said. “This is unjustifiable and he is putting his own personal career above that of his constituents.”

Speaking after the High Court ruling, Mr Streeting said: “Children’s healthcare must be evidence-led. Dr Cass’s review found there was insufficient evidence that puberty blockers are safe and effective for children with gender dysphoria and gender incongruence.

“We must therefore act cautiously and with care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people.”

TransActual UK said would aill attempt to appeal the court decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chay Brown, the group’s director for healthcare, said: “Defence evidence makes it clear that they decided on an emergency ban first and sought ways to justify it second. The judgement leans heavily on the widely discredited Cass Review - the work of someone with no experience of trans healthcare.”

A spokesperson for LGBT Youth Scotland's Trans Youth Commission said: “For trans and nonbinary people, the journey to happiness in their own body may include gender-affirming care, something that comes in many forms such as voice training, hair removal, and in some cases – puberty blockers and/or hormone therapy.

“Unfortunately, for many transgender individuals, this life-saving healthcare is becoming increasingly difficult to access. The ban on puberty blockers has created yet another barrier, and is putting further pressure on trans young people, a group that already experiences many extra difficulties and discrimination within society.