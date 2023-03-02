BBC Question Time returns tonight with a panel set to discuss the latest from around the world of politics, from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the new Brexit deal with the EU for the UK, soaring energy prices over the price cap v price guarantee, and the latest fallout over the Matt Hancock messages.

Fiona Bruce will once again return to chair and lead the panel through the hottest talking points with a panel of politicians from the three biggest parties in the UK on the show this week.

The panel will be taking questions from audience members in Sunderland, an area with a high Brexit voting population, but with recent food shortages and economic expert forecasts, could Brexit once again be mentioned on the show?

With an SNP MP present it is likely that Scottish independence and the future of the SNP will be raised on the programme, as well as other hot topics from the world of UK politics.

With all this and more set to be debated on BBC Question Time, we take a look at who is on the panel and what viewers can expect from the show.

Graham Stuart

The Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero will appear on BBC Question Time. The Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness since 2005 will represent the government on the panel. He may also provide some insight on Brexit and the future agreement over the NI Protocol. Stuart made some headlines recently by blaming Labour for the rise in energy bills - despite the party not being in power since 2010 - and called Conservative policy around energy efficiency “has been transformational since the rather dire position we inherited both on renewables and efficiency from Labour”.

Jonathan Reynolds

BBC Question Time is coming from Glasgow tonight

Shadow Secretary of State for Business Jonathan Reynolds will represent Labour on the BBC QT panel. The former shadow work and pensions secretary has been the MP for Stalybrudge and Hyde since 2010. He recently made headlines around his comments regarding job cuts in British Steel stating: “Yet more worrying news for our steelworkers who desperately need a Government on their side securing the bright future our steel sector could have.

“Steel is the bedrock of many communities across the UK. It is the foundation our manufacturing sector is built on, crucial to any net-zero ambition and the beating heart of our sovereign capability.

Kirsty Blackman

SNP Spokesperson for the Cabinet Office Kirsty Blackman will appear on BBC Question Time. The former SNP Deputy Leader in the House of Commons has been an MP for Aberdeen since 2015 and will undoubtedly be quizzed on the future of the SNP and a host of topics regarding the new First Minister.

The Aberdeen North MP has pledged not to speak publicly on the leadership race.

She said when asked who she would be backing: "I’m not planning to make any statements on the SNP leadership election. If I change my mind I’ll post my comments here on Twitter.

"Wishing good luck to those who are standing - internal contests are the hardest and I don’t envy any of you the next few weeks."

She also made some comments over the state of Parliament describing the Houses of Parliament as a “relic” which is “not a suitable, appropriate working environment”.

She criticised how the project has been handled, saying: “You couldn’t really do it in a more cack-handed way than the way it is currently being done in.”

Tom Harwood

Tom Harwood, presenter on GB News will be on the BBC Question Time Panel. The former Guido Fawkes writer created headlines and was trending on Twitter amid speculation his show had been cancelled. He ran the student wing of the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum - and has been outspoken on a number of issues including the migrant crisis and the success of Brexit.

Juergen Maier

The former CEO on Siemens UK and Vice-chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership will be the final member on the BBC Question Time Panel. He recently welcomed the new Brexit deal struck by Rishi Sunak saying in a statement: “As representatives of the business community we welcome the successful conclusion of UK/EU negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol and voice our support for the settlement that has been reached,” the statement said.

“This agreement will be of greatest significance to the people of Northern Ireland but its positive impact for businesses large and small, in every corner of the country, and for the UK economy as a whole should not be underestimated.

“It can and should mark the beginning of a new chapter in UK/EU relations, one built on trust, mutual respect and shared prosperity.”