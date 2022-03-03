Who is on BBC Question Time tonight? What can viewers expect on Russia - Ukraine conflict

A war crimes investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been launched after Boris Johnson personally accused Vladimir Putin of committing atrocities over the bombardment of cities.

Fiona Bruce will one again return chair and lead the panel through the hottest talking points with calls for the government to do more to help migrants, unmask foreign owners in property and offer help in pushing back Putin’s invasion.

More than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion, Ukraine’s state emergency service said, although that figure has not been independently verified.

The United Nations’ refugee agency believes over 1 million people have fled Ukraine.

With all this and more set to be debates on BBC Question Time, we take a look at who is on the panel and what viewers can expect.

Penny Mordaunt

The Minister for Trade Policy will be the government’s representative of BBC Question Time this week. The MP for Portsmouth North since 2010 was linked as a potential successor for Mr Johnson amid the Partygate scandal if he was to resign with many tipping her as an outside bet.

This week she called on the people in Portsmouth to donate what they could to the Ukraine crisis and viewers can expect her insight following her time in the cabinet as Defence and International Development Secretary.

In an appeal made this week, she said: “I know we are all moved by the courage shown by Ukrainian armed forces and civilians who are taking up arms..

‘We all feel strongly the need to help and you can. If you – as an individual or a business – can provide any of the needed kit we will make sure it gets to where it is needed.’

She made headlines after legal threats were made against her and the Government by Tory donor Alexander Temerko.

Mr Temerko said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against a £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project Aquind, a company he is a director of, has proposed. Her response was: “I’m happy to be judged on my record.”

The threat has since been dropped.

Ms Mordaunt has held several Cabinet positions including defence secretary and is reportedly “well-liked” among the so-called Red Wall MPs elected at the 2019 general election.

Peter Kyle

Peter Kyle will appear on the panel representing Labour on the flagship political show.

The Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary has been an MP since 2015 and previously held the title of Shadow Schools Minister.

Viewers can expect his insight on delivering goods amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with the MP having a background as a former overseas aid worker. The MP for Hove famously made headlines after hitting out over Government plans to hand a senior trade role to former Australian PM Tony Abbott saying ministers “don’t even pretend not to embrace bigots anymore”.

The MP was also outspoken about Jeremy Corbyn’s apology following the devastating defeat in 2019 saying “It wasn’t any more heartfelt, it wasn’t a direct apology to the group. It was a generalised apology for the situation that he appears to have found himself in.”

He also made headlines for his Twitter thread in which he described living with dyslexia. When he was aged 30, his reading and comprehension age was estimated at eight years and three months and posted a thread about his difficulties with certain words, such as “loose” and “lose” which required him to keep a reminder on his desk. He tweeted: “I want to say something about living with acute dyslexia because Twitter can be a pretty unforgiving place for people with unseen challenges.”

“What’s it like? Imagine a car where the gearbox (my eyes) isn’t connected properly to the engine (brain).

“Sometimes words are just shapes… I can see the shape but it simply has no meaning.”

Kirsten Oswald

The deputy leader for the SNP at Westminster will appear on BBC Question Time - and will be the final politician on the panel of five. Oswald, who has been the MP for East Renfrewshire for four years also serves as the SNP Business Convener. She branded the reports of a Russian bomb near Kyiv’s Central Railway Station as “utter wickedness” and has condemned the actions of Putin frequently on social media.

Away from the Ukraine situation, Oswald had been in the headlines for accusing the Prime Minister of ‘body shaming’ after he appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight where he said to the SNP MP he ‘didn’t know who had been eating more cake’.

At the time Oswald hit out at Mr Johnson’s comments saying “Boris Johnson has proven, yet again, that he is completely unfit for office”

She has also challenged the government to tackle food insecurity and called on further action to tackle poverty in later life. She also recently made headlines after she called on the Ministry of Defence to end the use of real fur on bearskin caps worn by members of The Queen’s Guard.

Konstantin Kisin

The Russian-British stand up comedian will also appear on the BBC QT panel. The comedian recently appeared on his Youtube show TRIGGERnometry and claimed that "If Trump was in power, Putin wouldn't have invaded" and that "The War in Ukraine is a wake-up call for the West"

Media outlets have described Kisin as an ‘anti woke’ comedian and has often appeared on a host of shows and podcasts to discuss “cancel” culture. He has also written a book called An Immigrant's Love Letter to the West which he claims will deliver ‘truth bombs’

He also previously said in an interview that "very, very few people who talk about privilege understand just how privileged they are to be living in the West, one of the most prosperous, successful societies ever."

Kisin has been vocal on social media sharing support for those trying to flee Ukraine and has also hit out at the idea of a no-fly zone being created. He has previously written for The Spectator and The Telegraph.

Bridget Kendall

Ex-BBC Diplomatic Correspondent Bridger Kendall will round off the BBC Question Time Panel. Viewers can expect her insight as she reported on the breakup of the Soviet Union and was at the time, the BBC Moscow correspondent.

She also worked as the BBC Washington correspondent, has written a book on The Cold War and is the Master of Peterhouse College, Cambridge.]

This week she shed light on the crisis and how it may be perceived in Russia saying: "I like a lot of Russia analysts never thought this could happen. Ukrainians and Russians are very close.

“Reports we're getting from Moscow of people - one parent is Ukrainian, the other is Russian - they've got cousins in both places. Why would [Putin] want to embark on this? It doesn't make sense.

“Let alone the fact that it's an enormous country to try and subdue and it is in the eye of the world's media.”