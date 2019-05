Have your say

US rocker Brendan B Brown tweeted a picture from the All Under One Banner march today.

The frontman, who is due to play with his band at King Tuts on Saturday evening, told fans “March for Scottish Independence today in Glasgow. Pretty great. 100k at least have gone by & still going.”

The Teenage Dirtbag singer is taking to the stage at 8.30pm tonight as part of a UK tour.

