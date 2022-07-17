What channel is Conservative debate on tonight? What time is leadership debate, what has Penny Mordaunt said?

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whoever wins the race – candidates are whittled down in a series of ballots by Conservative MPs before a final two are put to a vote of Tory members – will be the United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister, replacing Boris Johnson.

The first television debate of the contest was held on Friday night as Channel 4 news lead presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy quizzed the bunch about a range of issues from Mr Johnson’s honesty to their plans to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Tonight, the candidates will do battle again in the second of the television debates. Here’s how you can watch…

What channel is the Conservative debate on tonight?

Tonight’s Tory leadership television debate – titled Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate - will be shown on ITV on the eve of the next round of voting.

The candidates running in the Tory leadership race, from left: Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch (Photos: PA/ Getty Images)

The hour-long debate will be hosted at ITV’s White City studios, and all five remaining candidates are slated to participate.

Julie Etchingham is tonight’s host.

Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs said: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

"ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday's debate will be an important event as the country's next Prime Minister is chosen."

In 2019, ITV's Conservative leadership debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt was watched by 4.4 million viewers.

What time is the Tory leadership debate tonight?

Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate will start on ITV at 7pm and will run for one hour. This is shorter than the 90 minute format organised by Channel 4 on Friday.

How to watch Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate

The programme will be broadcast live on ITV and STV in Scotland.

It will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub, STV player, as well as through the ITV News website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter.

What has Penny Mordaunt said?

Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has claimed she is the victim of “smears” following fresh claims about her views on transgender issues.

The international trade minister rejected claims she had ever pursued a policy of self-identification for trans people seeking to legally change gender after press reports appeared to cast doubt on her earlier denials.

In the first televised debate on Friday, Ms Mordaunt clashed with Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch after they claimed they had been responsible for reversing the policy which she championed as an equalities minister.

However The Sunday Times said it had seen government papers which appeared to suggest Ms Mordaunt was in favour of removing at least one element of the medical process required for transgender people to legally transition.

It said another paper from February 2020 confirmed that the Government’s support for self-identification ended after she was replaced as the minister in charge.

Ms Mordaunt told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme that she had never advocated ending the requirement for trans people to obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before they could legally change gender.

“This has been rebutted many times. We all know what is going on. This is the type of toxic politics people want to get away from,” she said.