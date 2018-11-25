Westminster warned that EU won't improve Brexit deal

EU leaders have urged British MPs to back the Brexit deal agreed with the UK, warning they will not offer better terms if it is voted down at Westminster.

The UK Government faces a difficult task navigating the deal through a parliament, with well over 80 Conservative MPs committed to voting against it.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters: "This is the deal. It's the best deal possible and the EU will not change its fundamental position when it comes to these issues.”

He added: “I believe the British parliament, because it is a wise parliament, will say yes.”

The announcement that the remaining 27 EU leaders had backed the plan came in a tweet from European Council president Donald Tusk barely 40 minutes after the meeting started.

Mr Juncker's comments were echoed Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte who urged MPs to give their approval in next month's expected "meaningful vote" in the House of Commons.

"This is the deal on the table. I don't think there is anything more now. I don't want to contemplate a no vote. I think there will be a yes vote," he said.

"I think this is the best we can all do - both Theresa May and her Government as well as the European Union.

"I do think she has everything now to argue for a yes vote in the British Parliament."

Hinting at the difficult negotiations to come over trade and security even if the deal is passed by MPs, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier described the agreement as a "necessary step" to “build trust”.

"Now it is time for everybody to take their responsibility,” Mr Barnier said. “This deal is a necessary step to build the trust between the UK and the EU we need to build.

"The next phase is an unprecedented and ambitious partnership. We will remain allies, partners and friends."

French President Emmanuel Macron stoked the ongoing row over the impact of the Brexit deal on British fishermen, arguing that it set out provisions for “reciprocal access” to fishing waters as part of a future trade deal.

Mr Macron insisted that French fishing interests “will be well protected” in trade talks, in comments that will add to fears the UK could remain bound by similar quotas and restrictions as under the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy.