Westminster Freemason lodges for politicians and journalists ‘in operation’

Two Freemason lodges set up for politicians and journalists are operating in Westminster. The revelation has led to calls for MPs to be forced to register their membership.

New Welcome Lodge, which was established for politicians in the late-1920s, has 22 members, according to the the Freemasons governing body, the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE).

Gallery Lodge, which was set up for journalist covering Westminster politics, has 45 members, while a second lodge for journalists, Alfred Robbins Lodge, has 18 members.

A spokesman for UGLE said that none of the 22 members of New Welcome Lodge “has an occupation detailed on our membership records as Member of Parliament”.

They said that none of those who had joined Gallery Lodge or Alfred Robbins Lodge since 2000 had recorded their occupation as a journalist or “anything obviously linked to the newspaper industry”.

Register of interests

MPs and peers are not required to reveal their membership of the Freemasons, but can choose to do so.

None have done so, the Guardian reported. Freemasons were historically viewed as extremely secretive, but have in recent years attempted to increase transparency.

A spokesman said that the all three lodges meet at the headquarters in London, not in Parliament, adding: “It is strictly forbidden to discuss politics or religion at our meetings so any suggestion that these lodges wield political influence is again misleading.”

The spokesman added: “In the past, perhaps we have not helped ourselves by shying away from explaining who we are and what we do; but that is now changing and we have a greater resolve to put forward a case – and it is a positive argument – to highlight that we are driven by integrity, by a desire to help those less fortunate that us, and to stem the flow of negative perceptions which has unfairly dominated public opinion.

“We yearn for the day when every Freemason can proudly declare themselves a member of our great and historical organisation without fear of retribution, suspicion or damage; but that day appears to be some way off.

‘Prejudice and discrimination’

“Sadly, too many Freemasons have to exercise caution in response to the prejudice and discrimination they fear they will face. Disappointingly, we have too many concrete examples of rank discrimination on the basis of membership of an organisation which is a stated force for doing only good in society.

“When Freemasonry is once again recognised for its moral courage, and that Freemasons are properly looked upon as upright and decent individuals whose conduct is rooted in both integrity and service to others, then those members in the more sensitive professions will feel able to declare their membership openly.”

David Staples, the chief executive of the UGLE, said many Freemasons keep their membership secret to avoid discrimination and prejudice.

He told the Guardian: “Contrary to populist perception, being a Freemason helps those members in roles serving society in the broader sense, including journalists, politicians, policemen and lawyers, to be better in those jobs by encouraging them to act as better people themselves.”

