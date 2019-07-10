West Lothian Council funding row

Lothian List MSP Gordon Lindhurst (Con) has hit out at the SNP Government for continuing to cut local authority budgets, including West Lothian Council.

His call comes after the Scottish Parliament’s Independent Research Centre produced figures highlighting the cuts made to local authorities. Between 2013/14 and 2018/19 spending given to local authorities was cut by 7.5 per cent. In West Lothian by 2019/20 that will mean a cut in funding of £81 per head and a reduction in funding of over £3 million.

Commenting Gordon Lindhurst MSP said: “The SNP Government have no hiding place when it comes to local government cuts.

“These new figures highlight just how the SNP have continued to cut West Lothian’s budget in recent years. Their continued cutting only puts vital services like education, social care and maintaining our roads at risk, as well as the vital jobs that come with them.

“With funding being cut at over £80 per person across the authority, it is beyond the point where councils are struggling to cope. The SNP must halt their cuts to local authorities who need to be given the proper resources to deliver services to local people.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We continue to ensure that our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement, despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government.

“We are delivering a funding package of £11.2 billion for all local authorities in 2019-20 – a real terms increase of more than £310 million for essential public services in Scotland.

“All local authorities receive their fair share of the total funding available.”