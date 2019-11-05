Watch Nicola Sturgeon singing Monkees hit 'I'm a Believer' on campaign trail

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has struck the right chord with her supporters whilst on the campaign trail.



Footage has emerged of Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail singing along to Monkees' hit I'm a Believer.



The First Minister appeared, Ibanez acoustic guitar in hand, at Dalkeith Community Hub in Midlothian on Tuesday as part of the SNP's campaign trail ahead of the General Election.



A small crowd of SNP supporters and journalists gathered to watch Ms Sturgeon, who was flanked and accompanied by musicians, perform pop standard I'm a Believer.



The SNP leader joined in the choruses to an almost constant flurry of camera flashes and received a rapturous applause at the end of the classic song, which was made famous in the 1960s by The Monkees.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she holds a guitar during a campaign visit to Dalkeith Community Hub in Dalkeith. Picture: AFP/Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

Ms Sturgeon also spoke with broadcasters this morning as her party prepares for the start of the official election campaign on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of her Dalkeith campaign stop, the First Minister said Scotland must have the opportunity to escape “a lost decade of Brexit chaos".

Ms Sturgeon said: “Even if Boris Johnson was to get his deal passed, that would only be the beginning – not the end – of trade talks with the EU. EU trade negotiations with other countries have taken many years to complete.

"And, regardless of what happens now, the issue of Brexit is certain to dominate Westminster politics for many years to come. We’re already sick of Brexit – we don’t want it to go on another ten years or more.

A small crowd gathered to listen to the First Minister's rendition of the Monkees classic. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

“So Scotland must not face a lost decade of Brexit chaos that we didn’t vote for.

On the prospect of a post-Brexit trade deal with Donald Trump, the First Minister continued: “We know that Boris Johnson is desperate to do a post-Brexit trade deal with Donald Trump - and that means there is a clear threat that our NHS could be up for grabs as part of discussions.

“The SNP will not stand for that. So if Brexit does happen, the SNP will demand that Scotland has a veto over any trade deals.

“Health is the responsibility of the Scottish Parliament, and no UK government should be able to sell out our NHS against our wishes. Instead, Holyrood should - along with other devolved legislatures - be required to give its official approval to any proposed trade deals before they are able to take effect."

One of the biggest hits of the 20th century, I'm a Believer was composed by Neil Diamond and recorded by The Monkees in 1966.



The single soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the week after Christmas that year and remained America's best-selling single for seven weeks.



Here in the UK, the song topped the singles charts for four weeks at the start of 1967.