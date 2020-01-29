Watch: MEPs belt out Auld Lang Syne as European Parliament backs Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

MEPs broke into an emotionally-charged rendition of Auld Lang Syne on Wednesday evening as the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.



MEPs, sitting in Brussels, voted by 621 to 49 in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for Britain to leave on Friday with a deal in place.



And there were emotional scenes in the parliament as the result was announced with teary-eyed MEPs linking hands and wearing half-and-half football scarves bearing both the UK and EU flags and emblazoned with pro-unity slogans to sing a final chorus of Auld Lang Syne.

READ MORE: Brexit: EU flag will fly at Holyrood after Brexit, after government overturns decision of impartial parliament body

READ MORE: Scottish Parliament backs holding indyref2 vote this year



The choice of song will strike a chord with Scots, the mass singalong coming in the same week as Burns Day, the day celebrating national bard Robert Burns, who penned the song in 1788.



Footage of the European Parliament's rousing effort has been distributed widely across social media and shows what could be one final moment of unity prior to Britain's formal departure from the bloc.



In contrast, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was greeted by cheers and the waving of Union Flags by his party's MEPs as he declared Britain was "never coming back".



As the European Parliament prepared to vote on Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in an emotional message to the UK: "We will always love you."



Addressing the Brussels parliament, Mrs von der Leyen said it would only be a "first step", with negotiations set to start on a trade agreement once Britain is formally out.



"From now on, it's about our new partnership with the United Kingdom. The negotiations are about to start," she told MEPs.



"And just to be very clear, I want the European Union and the United Kingdom to stay good friends and good partners."



She quoted the poet George Eliot, saying: "Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depth of love."



She added: "We will always love you and we will never be far, long live Europe."



The European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt said Britain's departure was a "sad" moment for the EU.



"It is sad to see a country leaving that twice liberated us, has twice given its blood to liberate Europe," he said.



He predicted, however, that the UK would eventually rejoin, with many British people deeply unhappy at the prospect of leaving.



"In the last couple of days, I have received hundreds of mails from British citizens saying they desperately want to stay or return," he said.



"So this vote is not an adieu, this vote, in my opinion, is only an au revoir."



Closer to home, meanwhile, MSPs voted narrowly to keep the European flag flying at Holyrood after Brexit - overturning a decision made by the parliamentary corporate body.



After a bad-tempered debate on Wednesday, SNP and Scottish Green MSPs backed a motion not to remove the flag at 11pm on Friday when the UK leaves the EU.



Members voted by 63 to 54, with one abstention, in favour of the motion.

Teary MEPs wore football scarves emblazoned with pro-unity slogans. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

MEPs linked hands and sang Auld Lang Syne during an emotionally-charged vote on Wednesday evening. Picture: AFP/Getty Images