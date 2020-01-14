Watch as Extinction Rebellion climate protesters barricade entrance to Baillie Gifford in Edinburgh

Have your say

The protest group are calling for the Scottish Government to divest from the pension fund managers

More than 50 protesters have barricaded the entrance to an Edinburgh business as part of a protest against climate change.

Video footage and photographs show planned protest action by the climate action group Extinction Rebellion targeting Baillie Gifford, one of the Scottish Government's main pension fund managers.

The investment management company manages the MSP pension fund, the group said, and have increased pension fund shares in energy company Shell by 19.5 per cent.

Extinction Rebellion Edinburgh said they plan to protest at Baillie Gifford's headquarters on Leith Street throughout the day.

Several protesters are locked together via their arms in an attempt to block the building.

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Baillie Gifford in Edinburgh (Photo: Extinction Rebellion)

They said: "We're targeting the financial systems that fund and profit from the destruction of the planet. We're here with 4 lock-ons and around 70 folk outside Baillie Gifford on Leith Street, the company that manages the MSP pension fund (current assets of over 85 million).

"Despite calls from MSPs to divest, pension fund shares in Shell have increased by 19.5 per cent since.

"We demand Baillie Gifford and MSPs stand by their statements to care deeply about the impacts of climate change, and stop funding fossil fuel extraction."

Staff at Baillie Gifford were warned in an internal communication yesterday that planned action was expected and to consider working from home.

It is understood staff were told this morning that the building is shut and they should work from home due to the protest.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are aware of planned demonstration activity taking place in Edinburgh today and have appropriate resources dedicated to ensure the safety of the public and minimise disruption to the wide public."

Buses are also being diverted away from Leith Street due to "congestion", said Lothian buses.

Services 1, 4, 22, 25 and 34 are being diverted via South David Street, North St David Street and York Bound going northbound.

Delays are also affecting services 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 19, 22, 25, 34, 45 and 49.