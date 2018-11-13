‘Visa-free EU travel for Britons – even if no deal’

Britons travelling to EU nations after Brexit should not have to get an entry visa even if Britain leaves without a deal, the European Commission has said.

Senior officials had discussed yesterday whether UK nationals should be treated as “third country” nationals as part of its no-deal planning, which would require travellers to buy a 60-euro (£52) permit to cross the channel.

But EC vice-president Frans Timmermans said the council of commissioners had agreed change the rules – as long as the UK did the same for EU citizens after next March.

He said: “On visas we propose to amend the visa regulation to allow UK nationals to be exempt from any visa requirement for short stays in the EU once EU law stops applying to the UK.

“But of course an important point: this is entirely conditional on the UK also doing the same thing for EU nationals, reciprocating.”

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “We have said that we want to ensure reciprocal visa-free travel for tourists and short-term visitors with the EU.”