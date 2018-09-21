Video: What a hard brexit could mean for Scotland

If the UK government fails to reach an agreement with the EU, a ‘No Deal’ Brexit could spell some big changes.

Theresa May’s statement today criticised EU leaders for tearing up her Chequers exit strategy without offering further counter-proposals.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on Brexit negotiations with the European Union at Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

During the televised address from Downing Street, she gave assurances to EU Nationals living in the UK and the people of Northern Ireland to protect their rights.

The Prime Minister said: “Throughout this process, I have treated the EU with nothing but respect. The UK expects the same. A good relationship at the end of this process depends on it.”

The government and EU leaders are still divided over the Irish border and wider trade agreements, with the EU looking for ways to keep Northern Ireland in the Customs Union.

Read more: Theresa May’s statement in full

With powerful language, the Prime Minister said in no uncertain terms would she break up her country.

She stated: “In my judgement it is something no British Prime Minister would ever agree to. If the EU believe I will, they are making a fundamental mistake.

The prospect of a hard brexit came one step closer after the setback in Strasbourg, with Mrs May using the televised broadcast to reafirm her work preparing the country for a no deal Brexit.

Whatever the outcome, Brexit will have a profound impact on Scotland, Britain and beyond. In the video above, we look specifically at how a hard brexit would impact the nation who voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining in Europe.