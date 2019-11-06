Video: Nicola Sturgeon jokingly interrupts Channel 4 reporter during live broadcast while campaigning

First minister Nicola Sturgeon took the opportunity to jokingly interrupt a Channel 4 reporter who was speaking about her while she was out campaigning.

Channel 4 correspondent Ciaran Jenkins was providing a live report from Alloa, where Ms Sturgeon was out campaigning, when the First Minister took the opportunity to interrupt a statement about her and answer a few questions.

Mr Jenkins had just alluded to the fact that Ms Sturgeon intends to speak to the new Prime Minister - whoever that may be - to ask for a second independence referendum next year, when the First Minister herself turned to the camera to confirm that she "sure does".

• READ MORE: General Election 2019: Nicola Sturgeon shares open letter urging Remain voters to back SNP

Ms Sturgeon, who was continuing her tour of marginal seats in Alloa, where John Nicolson is standing in the Ochil and South Perthshire constituency currently held by Luke Graham of the Conservatives, then answered a question from the reporter on whether she would call off the request if she did not win many more seats in the general election.

Stating that she was an "old-fashioned, traditional campaigning" politician, she responded that she wouldn't speculate on what would happen if she didn't achieve what she wanted to achieve in this election and instead would only confirm that she was going all out to win marginal seats like the one she was currently campaigning in with her candidate.

• READ MORE: Watch Nicola Sturgeon singing Monkees hit 'I'm a Believer' on campaign trail