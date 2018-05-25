Video: Inside the Sustainable Growth Commission report

Aside from setting out a blueprint for independence, Andrew Wilson sets out a vision for driving Scotland’s economy forward.

Andrew Wilson’s Sustainable Growth Commission report provides a roadmap to independence for Scotland.

Growth Commission chairman Andrew Wilson outside the Scottish Parliament. Picture: PA

The big talking point is relying heavily on the British pound for several years until a Scottish Central Bank and Scottish Finance Authority could begin working on a serparate currency for an independent Scotland.

The report compares Scotland’s economy to a group of 12 other small economies around the world and one of the most favourable models to drive the Scottish economy forward would be a “hybrid of Denmark, Finland and New Zealand”.

Key features of that economy would include a long term cross partisan strategy, a focus on innovation, proving Scotland to be a competitive location to attract international investment and “viewing quality of life as both an asset and an objective”.

In the video above, you can get a quick summary of the currency plan as well as a look at some of the lesser mentioned points from today’s report.